Match details Kuwait vs Qatar T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 05.10.2026

T20i

KUW
KUW
QAT
QAT

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2026
Date:Monday, October 05, 2026 - Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 05, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kuwait Squad

PlayersAhmed Ilyas, Ahmed Mirza, Ahmed Nawaf, Anto Clinto, Aslam Mohommed, Bhavsar Meet, Farooq Muhammad, Idrees Adnan, Khan Shiraz, Lathif Nimish, M Mohammed Shafeeq, Monib Sayed, Patel Usman, Sandaruwan Ravija, Tahir Bilal, Umar Muhammad
Benchno information yet

Qatar Squad

PlayersAmir Uzair, Arshad Saqlain, Athamlebbe Mohammad Ahnaff, Irshad Mohammed, Khan Ikramullah, Khan Jassim, Khan Md Yousuf Ali, Khan Muhammad Jabir Ajmir, Kunjiraman Bipinkumar, Mirza Adnan, Mohammed Baig Mirza, Munchummal Bukhari, Murad Muhammad, Rathod Himanshu, Tanveer Muhammad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet