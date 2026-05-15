Match details Middlesex vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

MID
MID

177

DER
DER

(35 ov.) 106/4

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRobson Sam, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Duke Harry, Gohar Zafar, Bosch Eathan, Roland-Jones Toby, Sharma Naavya
BenchBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Brookes Henry, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Helm Tom, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Sawant Aaryan

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersCame Harry, Reece Luis, Montgomery Matthew, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Andersson Martin, Potts Nicholas James, Guest Brooke, Aitchison Benjamin William, Bashir Shoaib, Haydon Rory, Chappell Zak
BenchAbbas Mohammad, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Hawkins Joe, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross

Venue Guide

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