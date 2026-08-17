Match details Leicestershire vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup 20.09.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Amin Umar, Bailey JE, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davis Will, De Swardt Ruan, Eskinazi Stevie, Evans Sam, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Gumbs Sheridon, Handscomb Peter, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Keast James, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Masood Shan, Mike Ben, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Ajaz, Patel Rishi, Rahane Ajinkya, Ramji Uttam, Rhodes George, Rizvi Mohammed, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Shah Naseem, Shaikh Hamza, Stirling Paul, Swindells Harry, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Walker Roman, Wood Sam, Wright Chris
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Bosch Eathan, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Davies Jack, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Harris Max Benjamin, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Little Joshua, Maharaj Keshav, Malan Pieter, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Walallawita Thilan N, White Robbie, Williamson Kane, Yadav Jayant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet