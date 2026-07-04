Canterbury Kings Cricket Team Players

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Canterbury Kings

Rippon, Michael

Netherlands

Muller, Travis

South Africa

Rae, Michael

New Zealand

Hazeldine, Andrew Thomas Edward

England

Bowes, Chad Jayson

South Africa

Mitchell, Daryl

New Zealand

Latham, Tom

New Zealand

McKenzie, Angus

South Africa

Henry, Matt

New Zealand

McConchie, Cole

New Zealand

Nuttall, Edward James

New Zealand

van Woerkom, Theo

New Zealand

Davey, Sean Benjamin

New Zealand

Sodhi, Ish

New Zealand

Carter, Leo

New Zealand

McClure, Ken

New Zealand

Coburn, Blake Peter

New Zealand

Williams, Will

New Zealand

Sheat, Fraser

New Zealand

Hay, Mitchell James

New Zealand

Mariu, Rhys

New Zealand

O'Rourke, William

New Zealand

Foulkes, Zak

New Zealand

Boyle, Matt

New Zealand

Watson, Shane

Australia

Sams, Daniel

Australia

Stokes, Ben

England

Boyle, John Christopher Thwaites

New Zealand

Astle, Todd

New Zealand

Chamberlain, HJ

New Zealand

Hunter, Dylan

Carter, Bob

England

Laughlin, Ben

Australia

Hay, Matthew

New Zealand

Frew, Jesse

New zealand

Kwant, Nick Michael

New zealand

Ellis, Andrew Malcolm

New zealand

McCullum, Brendon

New zealand

Murdoch, Stephen Joseph

New zealand

Lortan, Tyler Michael

South africa

ten Doeschate, Ryan

Netherlands

Case, JS

New zealand

Davidson, Michael Scott John

New zealand

MacRury, Thomas John

New zealand

Latham, Jackson

Garrett, Trevor James

Edekar, A

Paul, Cam

New Zealand

Rowe, Matthew Buchanan

New Zealand

Janett, Scott

Harper, LLB

New zealand

Harper, LLB

New zealand

Kapur, Raunaq