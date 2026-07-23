Glamorgan vs Yorkshire, England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction GLA 53 % Chance of Winning YOR 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The England Domestic One-Day Cup is about to have an exciting game in Group B, as it will be Glamorgan going against Yorkshire. This match will be played on 24 July at 3:30 PM IST at The Gnoll. Glamorgan is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 12 runs. On the other hand, Yorkshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hampshire by 50 runs. Which one of these two teams will be able to get another win?

Who will win? Glamorgan Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.

Isaac Bepey, from Yorkshire, has taken 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 21.33.

Jack Hope-Bell, from Glamorgan, scored 123 runs off 118 balls in the last game.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Yorkshire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Jack Hope-Bell, who scored 123 runs off 118 balls, and Dan Douthwaite, who took 4 wickets at an average of 13.50. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables on Glamorgan. They have players such as William Luxton, who scored 64 runs off 59 balls, and Isaac Bepey, who took 3 wickets at an average of 21.33 in the previous match.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 53%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan has received a strong start to this tournament. The team went on to secure an impressive win with its all-round performance in the opening game against Sussex. With the next match being against Yorkshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. Along with that, their record against Yorkshire has been strong, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Alex Horton, who scored 122 runs off 119 balls, and Eddie Byrom, who scored 13 runs off 8 balls. Romano Franco was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 34.50.

On the other hand, Yorkshire did not have a good start to the tournament in their last game. Encountering a loss against Hampshire, they will now be eager to defeat Glamorgan and secure their first win. But their record against Glamorgan has not been much strong lately, which brings a challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who scored 61 runs off 68 balls, and Sam Whiteman, who scored 44 runs off 56 balls. Benjamin Cliff was able to take 2 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 29.50.

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Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire will be played at The Gnoll, which gives the home-ground advantage to Glamorgan. This venue has still not hosted any ODI match, but it is known for its typical English conditions. Pacers will be able to extract some movement early in the game before the pitch settles well for the batsmen. Spinners will be able to get into the game in the middle overs. The team which wins the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 61% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 61% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Glamorgan and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has started a winning streak in this format of the game. The team is now having two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Timm van der Gugten, who took a wicket at an economy of 2.10, and Henry Hurle, who scored 9 runs off 20 balls.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has encountered a losing streak in this format lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as George Hill, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.30, and Adam Lyth, who scored 25 runs off 30 balls.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire List a The Gnoll, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Jack Hope-Bell will be a key batsman for Glamorgan in the next game. He was able to score 123 runs for the team in 118 balls with 15 fours and one six.

William Luxton will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He was able to score 64 runs off 59 balls in the previous match with 12 fours.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He was able to take 4 wickets in the previous match at an average of 13.50.

Isaac Bepey will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in the previous match at an average of 21.33.