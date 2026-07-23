Hampshire vs Middlesex, England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction HAM 56 % Chance of Winning MID 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The England Domestic One-Day Cup is set to offer a much awaited game to the fans in Group B, as it will be Hampshire going against Middlesex. This match will be played on 24 July at 3:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning its opening match against Yorkshire by 50 runs. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Essex by 41 runs. Which team will be able to get its second win of the season?

Who will win? Hampshire Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, without losing any one of them.

Tom Prest, from Hampshire, scored 109 runs off 94 balls in the previous game.

Luke Hollman, from Middlesex, took 3 wickets at an average of 17 in the previous game.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Tom Prest, who scored 109 runs off 94 balls, and Ashutosh Sharma, who took 3 wickets at an average of 16 in the last game. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to grab the win. They have players such as Nathan Fernandes, who scored 112 runs off 130 balls, and Luke Hollman, who took 3 wickets at an average of 17 in the previous game.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 44%

Hampshire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire has received a strong start to the new season of the One-Day Cup. With a win over Yorkshire, they will now stand eager to continue their winning momentum in the next game. And since the match is against Middlesex, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. Moreover, their record against Middlesex has been strong, which might help them to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who scored 75 runs off 84 balls, and Ben Brown, who scored 34 runs off 17 balls. Andrew Neal was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 16.

On the other hand, Middlesex has also received a strong start this season. The team will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the challenging match against Hampshire. While their record against them has not been strong, the team still aims to take advantage of its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who scored 40 runs off 51 balls, and Ben Geddes, who scored 36 runs off 39 balls. Noah Cornwell was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 14.50.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Middlesex will take place at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has already hosted 38 ODIs, out of which 18 have been won by the team batting first, and 18 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 244, but it falls to 206 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

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Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Middlesex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 50% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has regained its winning momentum as the season started. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Oliver Williams, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.87, and Ali Orr, who scored 30 runs off 39 balls.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has also shown a similar form as Hampshire in this format. The team is also having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Toby Roland-Jones, who took 2 wickets at an average of 17, and Zafar Gohar, who scored 22 runs off 13 balls.

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Tom Prest will be a key batsman for Hampshire in the next game. He was able to score 109 runs off just 94 balls in the previous match with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

Nathan Fernandes will be a key batsman for Middlesex in the next game. He was able to score 112 runs off 130 balls in the last game with 13 fours and 2 sixes.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Ashutosh Sharma will be a key bowler for Hampshire in the next game. He was able to take 4 wickets for the team in the previous game at an average of 16.

Luke Hollman was dominant with the ball for Middlesex in the last game. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 17 and an economy of 7.28.