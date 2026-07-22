Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction NOT 53 % Chance of Winning WAR 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be exciting, as it will be Nottinghamshire going against Warwickshire. This match will be played on 23 July at 3:30 PM IST at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex. Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Somerset by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Warwickshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Northamptonshire by 5 wickets. Can Nottinghamshire continue their winning start, or will Warwickshire finally get a win?

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Warwickshire.

Freddie McCann, from Northamptonshire, scored 70 runs off 82 balls in the previous match.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali, from Warwickshire, took 2 wickets at an average of 26 in the previous match.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Warwickshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Freddie McCann, who scored 70 runs off 82 balls, and Joe Pocklington, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9.33 in the last game. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be eager to turn the tables in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sam Hain, who scored 80 runs off 86 balls, and Tazeem Chaudry Ali, who took 2 wickets at an average of 26.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire has received a strong start to the new season of the One-Day Cup. With a win in its opening match against Somerset, the team will now be looking forward to carrying the same form in the next game. Against Warwickshire, they have been strong in recent games, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Haseeb Hameed, who scored 66 runs off 79 balls, and Kyle Verreyne, who scored 27 runs off 42 balls. James Hayes was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 18.50.

Warwickshire did not have a good start to the new season. But the team will be eager to regain its form in the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire. It will be quite challenging for them, noting their record against Nottinghamshire has not been good enough in the last few games. Still, they will aim to turn the tables and rely on their player performances. They have batsmen such as Theo Wylie, who scored 65 runs off 88 balls, and Rob Yates, who scored 39 runs off 34 balls. Ethan Bamber was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 5.33.

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire will be played at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, which is a typical English pitch. Pacers will be able to find some early advantage with the help of the swinging conditions, but the pitch favours the batters overall. Spinners will be able to find some grip in the middle overs, which makes them effective. Looking at the pitch conditions, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 64% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 64% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has regained its winning momentum with the start of the new season. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Freddie McCann, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.60, and Lyndon James, who scored 29 runs off 15 balls.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has encountered a losing streak in this format lately. The team is now having two losses and three consecutive wins in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jacob Garlick, who took a wicket at an economy of 6.88, and Kai Smith, who scored 28 runs off 25 balls.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire List a John Fretwell Sporting Complex, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Freddie McCann will be a key batsman for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He was able to score 70 runs off 82 balls for the team in the last game with 11 fours.

Sam Hain was dominant with the bat for Warwickshire in this format. He was able to score 80 runs off 86 balls for the team in its previous match, with 4 fours and one six.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Joe Pocklington will be a key bowler for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 9.33 and an economy of 5.60.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali will be a key bowler for Warwickshire in the next game. He was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 26 and an economy of 5.20.