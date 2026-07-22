Zimbabwe vs India T20i Match Prediction ZIM 28 % Chance of Winning IND 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of Zimbabwe has kept the cricket fans excited for a while, and it is now all set to begin. The first T20I of the series will be taking place on 23 July at 4:30 PM IST at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe is heading to this series after losing its previous series against Bangladesh by 2-1. On the other hand, India is heading to this series after losing its previous one against England by 4-0. Can India get a T20I comeback, or will Zimbabwe dominate India again?

Who will win? Zimbabwe India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma, from India, has scored 251 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 25.10.

Richard Ngarava, from Zimbabwe, has taken 122 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 20.53.

Zimbabwe vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the next game against Zimbabwe with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Zimbabwe in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1618 runs in 52 innings at an average of 32.26, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 64 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 20.45. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be eager to secure a win against India. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will seek to increase India's losing streak in this format. They have players such as Brian Bennett, who has scored 1990 runs in 61 innings at an average of 36.18, and Richard Ngarava, who holds 122 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 20.53.

Zimbabwe Chances of Winning: 28%

India Chances of Winning: 72%

Zimbabwe vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Zimbabwe will be hosting India in a T20I series after a long time. Eager to secure a win over the World champions, the team will be eager to secure a win in the opening game. But it will be challenging, noting their record against India has not been favourable in recent games. Still, Zimbabwe will aim to get the most out of the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Tadiwanshe Marumani, who has scored 1298 runs in 70 innings at an average of 19.37, and Sikandar Raza, who has scored 3140 runs in 131 innings at an average of 26.38. Blessing Muzarabani has taken 110 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 21.20.

On the other hand, India will be looking at this series as a chance to get back to form. Two consecutive series defeats in a whitewash has turned out to be humiliating for the World champions. Against Zimbabwe, the team stands undefeated in recent games, which could help them to find their rhythm back. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1335 runs in 54 innings at an average of 31.78, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 1568 runs in 53 innings at an average of 42.37. With the ball, the team also has its speedster, Mayank Yadav, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.75.

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Zimbabwe vs India Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at Harare Sports Club, which gives the home-ground advantage to Zimbabwe. This venue has already hosted a massive total of 83 T20Is, out of which 45 have been won by the team batting first, and 36 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 155, but it falls to 133 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 31% Humidity 8° - 24° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 31% Humidity 8° - 24° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Zimbabwe and India Player List

Team Form

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe has once again encountered a losing streak in this format. The team holds one win and four losses in its last five games, as they aim to start the series against India with a win. They have players such as Ryan Burl, who has scored 2014 runs in 112 innings at an average of 25.49, and Brad Evans, who holds 50 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 18.82.

India Team Form

India has been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team has lost four out of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to get a turnaround in this series. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1463 runs in 52 innings at an average of 28.68, and Shivam Dube, who holds 36 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 26.22.

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Zimbabwe vs India Top Batters

Brian Bennett will be a key batsman for Zimbabwe in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 1990 runs in 61 innings at an average of 36.18.

Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming series. He has managed to score 251 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 25.10.

Zimbabwe vs India Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava will be a key bowler for Zimbabwe in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 122 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 20.53.

Prince Yadav will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming series. In his last four games, he has managed to take 5 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.33.