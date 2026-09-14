Match details Garden Route Badgers vs Northern Cape List a List-A Shield South Africa 13.12.2026

List a

GRB
GRB
NOC
NOC

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 13, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Garden Route Badgers Squad

PlayersAmerica Hershell Bradley, Briesies Jethli Van, Capell Blayde, Christensen Mathew, Gumede Khwezi, Jardine Jarred, Kaber Thomas, Karelse Tyrece, Kotze Hanno, Majeza Sintu, Malife Liabona, Piedt Marcello, Smuts Kelly, Terblanche Ruan
Benchno information yet

Northern Cape Squad

PlayersBritz Christopher, Kagisho Mohale, Kemm Ernest Hercules, Klijnhans Christoffel, Landsberg Juan, Mahlangu Victor, Motswiri Emmanuel, Ntuli Tshepo, Oakes Jason, Qwabe Zakhele, Terblanche Romano, Thomson Grant, van Dyk Johan, Van Rensburg Benjamin, Viljoen Hanu, Walters Basheeru
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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