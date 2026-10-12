Match details Limpopo vs Northern Cape List a List-A Shield South Africa 10.01.2027

List a

LIM
LIM
NOC
NOC

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 10, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Limpopo Squad

PlayersAlbanie Jesse-James, Haasbroek Ruan, Hawken Eldred, Kaestner Ludwig, Maphekgola Patoona, Masondo Sizwe, Mokgoloboto Atwell, Molefe Kgaudisa, Peters Liam, Radebe Don, Sesing Sello, Steenkamp Louren, Venter Morne
Benchno information yet

Northern Cape Squad

PlayersBritz Christopher, Kagisho Mohale, Kemm Ernest Hercules, Klijnhans Christoffel, Landsberg Juan, Mahlangu Victor, Motswiri Emmanuel, Ntuli Tshepo, Oakes Jason, Qwabe Zakhele, Terblanche Romano, Thomson Grant, van Dyk Johan, Van Rensburg Benjamin, Viljoen Hanu, Walters Basheeru
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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