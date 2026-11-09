Match details Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos List a List-A Shield South Africa 07.02.2027

List a

NOC
NOC
MPU
MPU

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, February 07, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Cape Squad

PlayersBritz Christopher, Kagisho Mohale, Kemm Ernest Hercules, Klijnhans Christoffel, Landsberg Juan, Mahlangu Victor, Motswiri Emmanuel, Ntuli Tshepo, Oakes Jason, Qwabe Zakhele, Terblanche Romano, Thomson Grant, van Dyk Johan, Van Rensburg Benjamin, Viljoen Hanu, Walters Basheeru
Benchno information yet

Mpumalanga Rhinos Squad

PlayersCook Mohamed Yassar, Dlamini Nhlanhla, Dukes Gareth, Hinrichsen Jon Henry, Kenny Kieran, Kok Alexander, Mahlokwana Gregory, Mayet Muhammed, Mkhatu Akhulile, Pawuli Lindokuhle, Sigwili Ngazibini, Snyman Jurie, van Niekerk Benjamin
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet