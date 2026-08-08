Match details Hampshire vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Dattani Naomi, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Norgrove Abigale, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet