Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

158

YOR
YOR

241

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Carter Darcey, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Gaur Mahika, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Graham Phoebe
BenchEcclestone Sophie, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Boyce Georgie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
BenchHall Grace, Rainey Hannah, Thomas Erin

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet