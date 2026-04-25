Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, April 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Thunder Squad
|Players
|Jones Evelyn, Carter Darcey, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Gaur Mahika, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Graham Phoebe
|Bench
|Ecclestone Sophie, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Winfield Lauren, Boyce Georgie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
|Bench
|Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah, Thomas Erin
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet