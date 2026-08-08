Match details Yorkshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Blackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
|Bench
|no information yet
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Anderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Griffiths Alex, Harris Lola, Hazell Jess, Holland Niamh, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Luff Sophie Natasha, Odgers Rebecca, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet