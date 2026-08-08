Match details Yorkshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Griffiths Alex, Harris Lola, Hazell Jess, Holland Niamh, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Luff Sophie Natasha, Odgers Rebecca, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet