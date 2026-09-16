Match details Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League 15.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Brisbane Heat Squad
|Players
|Afridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Sydney Sixers Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|The Gabba
|City
|Brisbane
|Capacity
|42000
|Ends
|Stanley Street End
|Hosts to
|Vulture Street End
Match has not started yet