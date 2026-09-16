Match details Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League 15.12.2026

T20

Brisbane

BRH
BRH
SYS
SYS

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 15, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Gabba
CityBrisbane
Capacity42000
EndsStanley Street End
Hosts toVulture Street End

Match has not started yet