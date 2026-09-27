Match details Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League 26.12.2026

T20

Sydney

SYS
SYS
BRH
BRH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 26, 2026 07:05 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSydney Cricket Ground
CitySydney
Capacity46000
EndsPaddington End
Hosts toRandwick End

Match has not started yet