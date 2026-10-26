Match details Warriors vs Boland T20 T20 South Africa Cup 05.11.2026

T20

WAR
WAR
BOL
BOL

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 05, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, De Villiers Matthew, du Plessis Jean, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Olivier Duanne, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
Benchno information yet

Boland Squad

PlayersAdams Ferisco, Baron Jevano, Cloete Archille, Copeland Micheal, du Toit Adrian, Fortuin Clyde, Hanabe Hlomla, Jonker Chris, Mahima Siyabonga, Malan Janneman, Malan Pieter, Manack Imran, Mgijima Aviwe, Mnyaka Akhona, Petersen Keegan, Stuurman Glenton, van Zyl Stiaan, Viljoen Hardus, Von Berg Shaun
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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