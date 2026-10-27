Match details Karnataka vs Mizoram T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

KAR
KAR
MIZ
MIZ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Bhandage Manoj, Bhatia Pranav, Bopana Rishi, Chethan LR, Dubey Praveen, Gowtham Krishnappa, Hegde Shubhang, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Koushik V, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Padikkal Devdutt, Pandey Manish, Rahul KL, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Samarth Ravikumar, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Sisodia Luvnith, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
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Mizoram Squad

PlayersAnderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
Benchno information yet

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