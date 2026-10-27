Match details Uttarakhand vs Goa T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

UTT
UTT
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersBhati Prashant, Bisht Himanshu, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Rajan, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Danu Rohit, Gusain Tanush, Joshi Piyush, Juyal Sumit, Kashyap Visha, Kumar Vinay, Madhwal Akash, Mishra Mayank, Negi Dikshanshu, Negi Ravinder, Pandey Prateek, Rauturi Girish, Rawat Akhil, Rawat Sagar, Singh Swapnil, Sudha Avneesh, Tare Aditya, Tiwari Agrim
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Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Arunkumar Garg Lakshay, Bakhale Kashyap, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Sawkar Tunish, Siddharth KV, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tripathi Rahul, Wagha Misal Darshan
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Venue Guide

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