Match details Uttarakhand vs Goa T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Uttarakhand Squad
|Players
|Bhati Prashant, Bisht Himanshu, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Rajan, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Danu Rohit, Gusain Tanush, Joshi Piyush, Juyal Sumit, Kashyap Visha, Kumar Vinay, Madhwal Akash, Mishra Mayank, Negi Dikshanshu, Negi Ravinder, Pandey Prateek, Rauturi Girish, Rawat Akhil, Rawat Sagar, Singh Swapnil, Sudha Avneesh, Tare Aditya, Tiwari Agrim
|Bench
|no information yet
Goa Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet