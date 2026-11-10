Squads Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals T20 SA20 17.01.2027

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Esterhuizen Connor

wicket keeper

De Kock Quinton

wicket keeper

Jacks Will

batsman

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Majola Buyanda

no information yet

Jansen Marco

all rounder

King CJ

no information yet

King JP

all rounder

Kruger Patrick

all rounder

Parsons Bryce

all rounder

Russell Andre

all rounder

Smeed Will

batsman

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet