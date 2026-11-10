Squads Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals T20 SA20 17.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Dawood Junaid
bowler
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Esterhuizen Connor
wicket keeper
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Jacks Will
batsman
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Lubbe Wihan
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Hermann Jordan
batsman
Majola Buyanda
no information yet
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Makhanya Sibonelo
batsman
King CJ
no information yet
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
King JP
all rounder
Overton Craig
bowler
Kruger Patrick
all rounder
Parsons Bryce
all rounder
Milne Adam
bowler
Peters Gideon
bowler
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Prince Meeka-eel
bowler
Nortje Anrich
bowler
Russell Andre
all rounder
Ratnayake Tharindu
bowler
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Sipamla Lutho
bowler
Smeed Will
batsman
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Williams Lizaad
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Yusuf Codi Ethan
bowler
van Buuren Mitchell
all rounder
Wood Chris
bowler
Match has not started yet