Match details Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO
WAR
WAR

74

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Price Oliver Joseph, Charlesworth Ben, Taylor Jack, Dhariwal Kamran, Bracey James, Jansen Duan, De Lange Marchant, Taylor Matt, Miles Craig
BenchBancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Payne David, Smith Tom, van Buuren Graeme

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Thompson Jordan, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Woakes Chris, Tariq Usman, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Hannon-Dalby Oliver
BenchBamber Ethan, Briggs Danny, Garton George, Latham Tom, Lintott Jacob, Malik Zen, Shaikh Hamza, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet