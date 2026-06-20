International career

Abhishek Paradkar, born on November 8, 2000, is an American cricketer who plays for the United States national team. He is steadily becoming a key figure in the team. With his skills and hard work, he has caught the attention of cricket fans. His career in international cricket is growing, and he continues to make a name for himself on the field.

2021

ODI Debut: U.S.A. vs Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat – September 9, 2021

Paradkar played his first ODI against Papua New Guinea and took 4 wickets for 26 runs.

Paradkar played his first ODI against Papua New Guinea and took 4 wickets for 26 runs. Last ODI (2021): U.S.A. vs Nepal at Al Amerat – September 14, 2021

After the match against Nepal, Paradkar did not play again for the U.S. team.

2023

World Cup Qualifier Selection: Paradkar was added to the USA squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe – May 25, 2023.

He joined the team to replace Ali Khan, who was suspended for two matches. This was Paradkar’s return to the national squad after a year of absence.

2024

T20I Debut: U.S.A. vs U.A.E. at Windhoek – September 30, 2024

Paradkar played his first T20I match against the United Arab Emirates. He took 3 wickets and scored 6 runs in the game.

Paradkar played his first T20I match against the United Arab Emirates. He took 3 wickets and scored 6 runs in the game. Last T20I: Namibia vs U.S.A. at Windhoek – October 5, 2024

Paradkar played his last T20I match in the series against Namibia.

He was also part of the U.S. team for the T20I series against Nepal in October 2024.

Leagues Participation

Abhishek Paradkar has taken part in the Minor Cricket League. This tournament allowed him to improve his skills and gain more match experience. His time in the league helped him grow as a player.

Minor Cricket League

Abhishek Paradkar played in the Minor Cricket League in June 2021 for the East Bay Blazers (EBB) team. He performed well, taking 14 wickets in 9 games. Paradkar finished as the best bowler of the tournament. He ranked second in bowling stats with 5/14, an average speed of 3.4, and 14 wickets in 5 innings.

Year Team Notes 2021 East Bay Blazers (EBB) Best bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets in 9 games. Ranked 2nd in bowling stats (5/14, average speed 3.4).

Domestic career

Abhishek Paradkar is from California and started playing cricket as a part of the Hyderabad U-16 team. He moved to the US to follow his dream of playing cricket at a higher level. Abhishek played for Leeds MCCU in the UK before joining the USA selection games in early 2021. After performing well for Houston in domestic cricket, he gained recognition in the 2021 Minor Cricket League, where he took 14 wickets in 9 matches and was named the best bowler.

His strong performances in domestic cricket led to his selection for the limited-overs tour of Oman. In 2024, Abhishek also played in the National T20 Men's Cricket Championship (West Zone).

Records and achievements

Abhishek Paradkar has had several important moments in his cricket career. Here are some of his major achievements:

In 2024, during a match against the United Arab Emirates, Paradkar scored 6 runs and took 3 wickets, with an average of 8.00.

In 2023, while competing in the ICC World Cup qualification, Paradkar played in a match where Zimbabwe defeated the United States. Zimbabwe scored 408 runs, and the USA scored 104 runs.

On June 26, 2023, in a match against Zimbabwe, Paradkar scored 24 runs off 31 balls, including 3 boundaries.

In the 2021 Minor Cricket League, Paradkar was named the best bowler of the tournament, taking 14 wickets in 9 games.

Personal life

Abhishek Paradkar tends to keep his personal life private. Not much is known about his family, finances, or assets. However, here are some details based on available information.

Finance

In the 2023-2024 season, Abhishek Paradkar earned $50,000 under the central contract with the USA cricket team. Players in the USA cricket team typically earn between $100k to $500k annually.

Fans

Paradkar has a modest following of 1.2k on Instagram.