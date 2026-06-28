Match details Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings T20 Major League Cricket 28.06.2026

T20George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
WAS

187

TEX
TEX

185

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Texas Super Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersSmith Steve, Owen Mitchell J, Gous Andries, Chapman Mark, Ahmed Mukhtar, Pienaar Obus, Chaudhary Nikhil, Jansen Marco, Aponso Amila, Mehmood Asif, Ferguson Lockie
BenchDwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Holland Ian, Maxwell Glenn, Milantha Lahiru, Mohammad Yasir Saeed, Netravalkar Saurabh, Paradkar Abhishek, Ravindra Rachin

Texas Super Kings Squad

PlayersDu Plessis Faf, Mukkamalla Saiteja, Rossouw Rilee, Kumar Milind, Ferreira Donovan, Mulder Wiaan, Ranjane Shubham, De Silva Amshi, Milne Adam, Lamba Abhimanyu, Hosein Akeal
BenchBurger Nandre, Maharaj Keshav, Mohsin Mohammad, Patel Smit, Savage Calvin, Tromp Joshua, Viljoen Hardus

Venue Guide

StadiumGeorge Mason Stadium
CityFairfax, VA
Capacity5000
Ends
Hosts to