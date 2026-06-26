Match details Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas T20 Major League Cricket 26.06.2026

T20George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
WAS

139

SEA
SEA

227

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Washington Freedom won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 01:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersSmith Steve, Owen Mitchell J, Chapman Mark, Maxwell Glenn, Edwards Jack, Gous Andries, Pienaar Obus, Jansen Marco, Holland Ian, Aponso Amila, Netravalkar Saurabh
BenchAhmed Mukhtar, Chaudhary Nikhil, Dwarshuis Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Mehmood Asif, Milantha Lahiru, Mohammad Yasir Saeed, Paradkar Abhishek, Ravindra Rachin

Seattle Orcas Squad

PlayersSeifert Tim, Jahangir Shayan, Breetzke Matthew, Hetmyer Shimron, Stoinis Marcus, Shanaka Dasun, Sheikh Ali, Singh Harmeet, Gannon Cameron, Singh Jessy, Baartman Ottniel
BenchDesai Ayan, Jariwala Rahul, Jayasuriya Shehan, Lumba Sharad, Nayak Sujit, Ngidi Lungi, Robinson Tim, Sangha Tanveer

Venue Guide

StadiumGeorge Mason Stadium
CityFairfax, VA
Capacity5000
Ends
Hosts to