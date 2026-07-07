Match details Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Major League Cricket 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 08:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, USA
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Texas Super Kings Squad
|Players
|Burger Nandre, De Silva Amshi, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Hosein Akeal, Kumar Milind, Lamba Abhimanyu, Maharaj Keshav, Milne Adam, Mohsin Mohammad, Mukkamalla Saiteja, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Smit, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Savage Calvin, Tromp Joshua, Viljoen Hardus
|Bench
|no information yet
Washington Freedom Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|AirHogs Stadium
|City
|Grand Prairie, TX
|Capacity
|6000
|Ends
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet