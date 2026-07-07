Match details Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 11.07.2026

T20

Grand Prairie, TX

TEX
TEX
WAS
WAS

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 08:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Texas Super Kings Squad

PlayersBurger Nandre, De Silva Amshi, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Hosein Akeal, Kumar Milind, Lamba Abhimanyu, Maharaj Keshav, Milne Adam, Mohsin Mohammad, Mukkamalla Saiteja, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Smit, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Savage Calvin, Tromp Joshua, Viljoen Hardus
Benchno information yet

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersAhmed Mukhtar, Aponso Amila, Chapman Mark, Chaudhary Nikhil, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Ferguson Lockie, Gous Andries, Holland Ian, Jansen Marco, Maxwell Glenn, Mehmood Asif, Milantha Lahiru, Mohammad Yasir Saeed, Netravalkar Saurabh, Owen Mitchell J, Paradkar Abhishek, Pienaar Obus, Ravindra Rachin, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumAirHogs Stadium
CityGrand Prairie, TX
Capacity6000
Ends
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