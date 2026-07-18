Match details Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 18.07.2026

T20Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
LOS

(6 ov.) 48/0

WAS
WAS

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Washington Freedom won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, July 18, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad

PlayersMunro Colin, Fletcher Andre, Russell Andre, Powell Rovman, Badar Saif, Tromp Matthew, Holder Jason, Hamilton Jahmar, Narine Sunil, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan
BenchAllen Fabian, Chand Unmukt, Gattepalli Karthik, Hales Alex, Kumar Nitish, Pope Lloyd, Ramsaran Kristopher, Roux Carmi le

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersOwen Mitchell J, Smith Steve, Ravindra Rachin, Gous Andries, Milantha Lahiru, Chaudhary Nikhil, Holland Ian, Pienaar Obus, Dwarshuis Ben, Netravalkar Saurabh, Ferguson Lockie
BenchAhmed Mukhtar, Aponso Amila, Chapman Mark, Edwards Jack, Jansen Marco, Maxwell Glenn, Mehmood Asif, Mohammed Yasir, Paradkar Abhishek

Venue Guide

StadiumGreat Park Cricket Stadium
CityCalifornia, PA
Capacity10000
Ends
Hosts to