Match details Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 18.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Major League Cricket 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Washington Freedom won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, July 18, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA, USA
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad
Washington Freedom Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Great Park Cricket Stadium
|City
|California, PA
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Hosts to