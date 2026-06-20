Match details Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 20.06.2026

T20Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
SEA

219

WAS
WAS

216

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Seattle Orcas won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 20, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Seattle Orcas Squad

PlayersSeifert Tim, Jahangir Shayan, Breetzke Matthew, Robinson Tim, Hetmyer Shimron, Shanaka Dasun, Singh Harmeet, Singh Jessy, Gannon Cameron, Baartman Ottniel, Sheikh Ali
BenchDesai Ayan, Jariwala Rahul, Jayasuriya Shehan, Lumba Sharad, Nayak Sujit, Ngidi Lungi, Sangha Tanveer, Stoinis Marcus

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersGous Andries, Ahmed Mukhtar, Smith Steve, Chapman Mark, Maxwell Glenn, Pienaar Obus, Holland Ian, Owen Mitchell J, Jansen Marco, Netravalkar Saurabh, Ferguson Lockie
BenchAponso Amila, Chaudhary Nikhil, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Mehmood Asif, Milantha Lahiru, Mohammad Yasir Saeed, Paradkar Abhishek, Ravindra Rachin

Venue Guide

StadiumMarymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium
CityRedmond, WA
Capacity6000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts to