Joburg Super Kings Cricket Team Players

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Joburg Super Kings

Hendricks, Beuran

South Africa

Moreki, Tshepo

South Africa

Burger, Nandre

South Africa

Lubbe, Wihan

South Africa

Vince, James

England

Tahir, Imran

South Africa

Wade, Matthew

Australia

Rossouw, Rilee

South Africa

Hosein, Akeal

Trinidad and Tobago

Theekshana, Morawakage Maheesh

Sri Lanka

Brook, Harry

England

Gleeson, Richard

England

Siboto, Malusi

South Africa

Hendricks, Reeza

South Africa

Mulder, Wiaan

South Africa

Subrayen, Prenelan

South Africa

Pathirana, Matheesha

Sri Lanka

Bracewell, Doug

New Zealand

Topley, Reece

England

Ali, Moeen

England

Khan, Zahir

Afghanistan

Williams, Lizaad

South Africa

Phangiso, Aaron

South Africa

Makhanya, Sibonelo

South Africa

Ferreira, Donavon

South Africa

Brand, Neil

England

Joseph, Alzarri

Antigua and Barbuda

Moonsamy, Rivaldo

South Africa

Du Plooy, Leus

South Africa

Malan, Janneman

South Africa

King, Brandon

Jamaica

Shepherd, Romario

Guyana

Jansen, Duan

South Africa

Cook, Sam

Chad

du Plessis, Faf

South Africa

Worrall, Daniel

Australia

Pepper, Michael-Kyle

England

Madsen, Wayne

South Africa

Garton, George

England

Gregory, Lewis

England

Ranjane, Shubham

India

Forrester, Dian

South Africa

Hermann, Ronan

South Africa

Viljoen, Hardus

South Africa

King, JP

South Africa

Stolk, Steve

South Africa

De Villiers, Matthew

Smit, Janco

Timmers, Neil

Bacher, Jarren