Match details Queensland Bulls vs Western Australia First class Sheffield Shield 08.02.2027

First class

BUL
BUL
WEA
WEA

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 08, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Edwards Blake, Jain Aryan, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Sinfield Jack, Steketee Mark, Street Bryce, Sully Connor, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Whitney Tom, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Western Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bancroft Cameron, Behrendorff Jason, Cartwright Hilton, Connolly Cooper, Curtis Joel, Fanning Sam, Gannon Cameron, Goodwin Jayden, Green Cameron, Hardie Aaron, Haskett Liam, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, McKenzie Hamish, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Philippe Josh, Richardson Jhye, Rocchiccioli Corey, Short D'Arcy, Stobo Charles, Stoinis Marcus, Turner Ashton, Whiteman Sam, Wyllie Teague
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet