Match details Eastern Storm vs Eastern Cape Linyathi List a List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 20.09.2026

List a

EAS
EAS
ECL
ECL

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 20, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

PlayersClassen Chad, Felane Neo Siyabulela, Johnson Juandre, Louis Rossouw Daniel, Lubbe Leander Juan, Marshall Wesley, Ngcobo T, Pearse Mark, Pillay Mekyle, Pillay Shaylen, Posthumus Divan, Rasemene Andrew, Simelane Tumelo, Tembela Thulani, Visser Aron, Walter Sekhukhune Kabelo
Benchno information yet

Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad

PlayersBossr Jerome, Botha Eben, de Klerk Jade, Dodd Joshua, Fojela Phaphama, Forbes Keeran, Hlatuka Thabile, Malika Mncedisi, Marais Marco, Matthews Dyllan, Niemand Jason, Nqolo Jerry, Totana Thozama, van Zyl Nathaniel, van Zyl Nico, Yikha Nonelela
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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