Match details Qatar vs Denmark List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 28.10.2026

List a

QAT
QAT
DEN
DEN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, October 28, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Qatar Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehmani Owais, Ahmed Shahzaib Jamil, Ali Shakir, Asim Muhammad, Borham Asad, Farooq Amir, Ibrahim Zaheer, Irshad Mohammed, Kassim Shakkir, Khan Ikramullah, Khan Kamran, Khan Muhammad Jabir Ajmir, Khan Mujeeb, Maria Louis Daniel Archer, Murad Muhammad, Nadeem Mohammed, Sajjad Tamoor, Tanveer Muhammad, Theruvath Hassainar Rifayi, Uddin Arif Nasir, ur-Rehman Mujeeb
Benchno information yet

Denmark Squad

PlayersAhmad Saif, Ali Malik Lucky, Anand Surya, Bharaj Taranjit, Hald Oliver, Hashmi Abdul, Heath Sebastian, Henriksen Jonas Strandby, Karimi Eshan, Khan Delawar, Khan Zameer, Laegsgaard Nicolaj, Mahmood Abdullah, Munir Saud, Shah Hamid, Shaheen Musa, Thanikaithasan Shangeev, Zeb Shakeel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet