Match details Qatar vs Denmark List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 28.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Qatar Squad
Denmark Squad
|Players
|Ahmad Saif, Ali Malik Lucky, Anand Surya, Bharaj Taranjit, Hald Oliver, Hashmi Abdul, Heath Sebastian, Henriksen Jonas Strandby, Karimi Eshan, Khan Delawar, Khan Zameer, Laegsgaard Nicolaj, Mahmood Abdullah, Munir Saud, Shah Hamid, Shaheen Musa, Thanikaithasan Shangeev, Zeb Shakeel
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet