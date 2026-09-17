Match details Qatar vs Papua New Guinea List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 27.10.2026

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Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Qatar Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehmani Owais, Ahmed Shahzaib Jamil, Ali Shakir, Asim Muhammad, Borham Asad, Farooq Amir, Ibrahim Zaheer, Irshad Mohammed, Kassim Shakkir, Khan Ikramullah, Khan Kamran, Khan Muhammad Jabir Ajmir, Khan Mujeeb, Maria Louis Daniel Archer, Murad Muhammad, Nadeem Mohammed, Sajjad Tamoor, Tanveer Muhammad, Theruvath Hassainar Rifayi, Uddin Arif Nasir, ur-Rehman Mujeeb
Benchno information yet

Papua New Guinea Squad

PlayersAmini Charles, Bau Sese, Boge Reva John, Charlie Michael, Doriga Kipling, Guba Vagi, Hiri Hiri, Kariko John, Karoho Peter, Kila Jason, Morea Kabua, Nao Alei, Nou Patrick, Pala Ura Tony, Pokana Nosaina, Ravu Damien, Ray Boio, Toka Gaudi, Vala Asadollah, Vare Hila George Vaieke
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet