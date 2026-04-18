Squads Essex vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026

List a

ESS
ESS

157

WAR
WAR

160

Playing

ESS
ESS
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Austin Meg

batsman

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Wong Issy

bowler

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Gray Eva

bowler

Bench

ESS
ESS
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Ellis Bethan

all rounder