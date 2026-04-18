Squads Essex vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Austin Meg
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
George Katie
bowler
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Miller Florence H
batsman
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Wong Issy
bowler
Smale Sophia
bowler
Arlott Emily
bowler
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Munro Sophie
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Brewer Chloe
batsman
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Ellis Bethan
all rounder