Match details Essex vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026

List a

ESS
ESS

157

WAR
WAR

160

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 18, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Griffith Cordelia, Macleod Alice, Grewcock Jodie, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Carr Amara, Smale Sophia, Coppack Kate Louise, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva
BenchDowse Ariana, MacGregor Esmae

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersPerrin Davina, Austin Meg, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Wraith Natasha, Wong Issy, Arlott Emily, Stonehouse Alexa, Baker Hannah, Davis Georgia
BenchBrewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, Taylor Mary

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet