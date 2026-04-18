Match details Essex vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Essex won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, April 18, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Essex Squad
|Players
|Scrivens Grace, Griffith Cordelia, Macleod Alice, Grewcock Jodie, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Carr Amara, Smale Sophia, Coppack Kate Louise, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva
|Bench
|Dowse Ariana, MacGregor Esmae
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Perrin Davina, Austin Meg, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Wraith Natasha, Wong Issy, Arlott Emily, Stonehouse Alexa, Baker Hannah, Davis Georgia
|Bench
|Brewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, Taylor Mary
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet