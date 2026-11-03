Match details Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 14.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 14, 2027 04:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Canterbury Kings Squad
Central Stags Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Hagley Oval
|City
|Christchurch
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Port Hills end
|Hosts to
|City end
Match has not started yet