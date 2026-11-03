Match details Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 14.01.2027

T20

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
CST
CST

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 14, 2027 04:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersBowes Chad, Boyle Matt, Carter Leo, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Frew Jesse, Harper LLB, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Jamieson Kyle, Janett Scott, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Muller Travis, Nicholls Henry, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Rowe Matthew Buchanan, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry
Benchno information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumHagley Oval
CityChristchurch
Capacity8000
EndsPort Hills end
Hosts toCity end

Match has not started yet