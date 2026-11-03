Squads Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 14.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bowes Chad
batsman
Bracewell Doug
all rounder
Boyle Matt
batsman
Bruce Tom
batsman
Carter Leo
batsman
Clark William
batsman
Davey Sean Benjamin
bowler
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Cleaver Dane
wicket keeper
Frew Jesse
batsman
Field Joey
all rounder
Harper LLB
no information yet
Findlay Toby Aitken
no information yet
Hay Mitchell James
batsman
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Henry Matt
bowler
Heaphy Curtis
wicket keeper
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Janett Scott
no information yet
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Randell Brett
bowler
Mariu Rhys
batsman
Schaw Angus
bowler
McConchie Cole
all rounder
Schmulian Bradley
all rounder
McKenzie Angus
bowler
Tickner Blair
bowler
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Toole Raymond
bowler
Muller Travis
bowler
Young Will
batsman
Nicholls Henry
batsman
O'Rourke William
bowler
Paul Cam
no information yet
Rae Michael
bowler
Rippon Michael
all rounder
Rowe Matthew Buchanan
all rounder
Sheat Fraser
bowler
Shipley Henry
all rounder
Match has not started yet