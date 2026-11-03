Squads Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 14.01.2027

T20

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
CST
CST

Playing

CKI
CKI
CST
CST
First TeamSecond Team
Bowes Chad

batsman

Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Boyle Matt

batsman

Bruce Tom

batsman

Carter Leo

batsman

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Frew Jesse

batsman

Field Joey

all rounder

Harper LLB

no information yet

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Janett Scott

no information yet

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Mariu Rhys

batsman

McConchie Cole

all rounder

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Young Will

batsman

Paul Cam

no information yet

Rippon Michael

all rounder

Shipley Henry

all rounder

Bench

CKI
CKI
CST
CST

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet