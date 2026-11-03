Match details Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings T20 Super Smash 02.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 02, 2027 02:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Stags Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Canterbury Kings Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|McLean Park
|City
|Napier
|Capacity
|19700
|Ends
|Centennial Stand End
|Hosts to
|Embankment End
Match has not started yet