Match details Karnataka vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, November 20, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Karnataka Squad
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Arun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet