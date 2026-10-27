Match details Karnataka vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

KAR
KAR
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Bhandage Manoj, Bhatia Pranav, Bopana Rishi, Chethan LR, Dubey Praveen, Gowtham Krishnappa, Hegde Shubhang, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Koushik V, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Padikkal Devdutt, Pandey Manish, Rahul KL, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Samarth Ravikumar, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Sisodia Luvnith, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
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Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
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