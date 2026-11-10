Match details Mi Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants T20 SA20 02.02.2027

T20

CAP
CAP
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 02, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mi Cape Town Squad

PlayersBosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Hendricks Reeza, Janat Karim, Khan Rashid, Lategan Dan, Linde George, Luus Tristan, Moores Tom, Piedt Dane, Pooran Nicholas, Pretorius Dwaine, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Shamsi Tabraiz, Smith Jason, Snyman Jacques, Van der Dussen Rassie, van Vuuren Tiaan
Benchno information yet

Durban Super Giants Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Ahmad Noor, Bedingham David, Bosch Eathan, Buttler Jos, Coetzee Gerald, Conway Devon, De Zorzi Tony, Dupavillon Daryn, Galiem Dayyaan, Harmer Simon, Islam Taijul, Jones Evan, Klaasen Heinrich, Livingstone Liam, Maphaka Kwena, Markram Aiden, Narine Sunil, Simelane Andile, Wege Gysbert, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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