Match details Mi Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 04.02.2027

T20

CAP
CAP
SUN
SUN

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, February 04, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mi Cape Town Squad

PlayersBosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Hendricks Reeza, Janat Karim, Khan Rashid, Lategan Dan, Linde George, Luus Tristan, Moores Tom, Piedt Dane, Pooran Nicholas, Pretorius Dwaine, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Shamsi Tabraiz, Smith Jason, Snyman Jacques, Van der Dussen Rassie, van Vuuren Tiaan
Benchno information yet

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Breetzke Matthew, Coles James Matthew, De Kock Quinton, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Green Chris, Gregory Lewis, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, King CJ, King JP, Kruger Patrick, Milne Adam, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Ratnayake Tharindu, Sipamla Lutho, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, van Buuren Mitchell, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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