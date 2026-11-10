Match details Durban Super Giants vs Mi Cape Town T20 SA20 06.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|SA20 2027
|Date:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, February 06, 2027 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Durban Super Giants Squad
|Players
|Ackerman Marques, Ahmad Noor, Bedingham David, Bosch Eathan, Buttler Jos, Coetzee Gerald, Conway Devon, De Zorzi Tony, Dupavillon Daryn, Galiem Dayyaan, Harmer Simon, Islam Taijul, Jones Evan, Klaasen Heinrich, Livingstone Liam, Maphaka Kwena, Markram Aiden, Narine Sunil, Simelane Andile, Wege Gysbert, Wiese David
|Bench
|no information yet
Mi Cape Town Squad
|Players
|Bosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Hendricks Reeza, Janat Karim, Khan Rashid, Lategan Dan, Linde George, Luus Tristan, Moores Tom, Piedt Dane, Pooran Nicholas, Pretorius Dwaine, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Shamsi Tabraiz, Smith Jason, Snyman Jacques, Van der Dussen Rassie, van Vuuren Tiaan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet