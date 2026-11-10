Match details Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 21.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|SA20 2027
|Date:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 21, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Durban Super Giants Squad
|Players
|Ackerman Marques, Ahmad Noor, Bedingham David, Bosch Eathan, Buttler Jos, Coetzee Gerald, Conway Devon, De Zorzi Tony, Dupavillon Daryn, Galiem Dayyaan, Harmer Simon, Islam Taijul, Jones Evan, Klaasen Heinrich, Livingstone Liam, Maphaka Kwena, Markram Aiden, Narine Sunil, Simelane Andile, Wege Gysbert, Wiese David
|Bench
|no information yet
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet