Match details Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants T20 SA20 09.02.2027

T20

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Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 09, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Breetzke Matthew, Coles James Matthew, De Kock Quinton, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Green Chris, Gregory Lewis, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, King CJ, King JP, Kruger Patrick, Milne Adam, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Ratnayake Tharindu, Sipamla Lutho, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, van Buuren Mitchell, Wood Chris
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Durban Super Giants Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Ahmad Noor, Bedingham David, Bosch Eathan, Buttler Jos, Coetzee Gerald, Conway Devon, De Zorzi Tony, Dupavillon Daryn, Galiem Dayyaan, Harmer Simon, Islam Taijul, Jones Evan, Klaasen Heinrich, Livingstone Liam, Maphaka Kwena, Markram Aiden, Narine Sunil, Simelane Andile, Wege Gysbert, Wiese David
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Venue Guide

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