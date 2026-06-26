Match details Somerset vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

194

GLO
GLO

176

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersBanton Tom, Smeed Will, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Goldsworthy Lewis, Sams Daniel, Overton Craig, Shaw Josh, Meredith Riley, Ball Jake
BenchAbell Tom, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Thomas Joshua F

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Phillips Joseph Peter, Scott Liam, Taylor Jack, Dhariwal Kamran, Bracey James, van Buuren Graeme, Ahmed Daz, De Lange Marchant, Williams Will
BenchCharlesworth Ben, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Price Oliver Joseph, Taylor Matt

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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