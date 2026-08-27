Match details South Zone vs North Zone Test Duleep Trophy 30.08.2026

Test

SOU
SOU
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Duleep Trophy 2026
Date:Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 30, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Zone Squad

PlayersBhui Ricky, Gopal Shreyas, Himateja K, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kannan Karan, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Aman Hakim, Kishore Sai, Milind Chama, Nair Karun, Nidheesh MD, Rasheed Shaik, Saiteja Kavuri, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Tejrana Abhinav, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak, Vijay Tripurana, Vinod Vishnu, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

North Zone Squad

PlayersBadoni Ayush, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Iqbal Qamran, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sunil Ram, Mushtaq Abid, Samad Abdul, sangwan Sanat, Sharma Arjun, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Yudhvir, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet