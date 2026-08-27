Match details South Zone vs North Zone Test Duleep Trophy 30.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Duleep Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 30, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Zone Squad
North Zone Squad
|Players
|Badoni Ayush, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Iqbal Qamran, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sunil Ram, Mushtaq Abid, Samad Abdul, sangwan Sanat, Sharma Arjun, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Yudhvir, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet