Squads Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 26.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Arlott Emily
bowler
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Filer Lauren
bowler
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Kelly Marie
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Lamb Emma
all rounder
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Schutt Megan
bowler
Morris Fi
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Taylor Millie
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