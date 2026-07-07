Squads Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred, Women 26.07.2026

The hundred

MAN
MAN
BIR
BIR

Playing

MAN
MAN
BIR
BIR
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

MAN
MAN
BIR
BIR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet