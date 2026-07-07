Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred 01.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 01, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Bethell Jacob, Boult Trent, Clarke Joe, Donald Aneurin, Duckett Ben, Helm Tom, Howell Benny, James Kimber Louis Philip, Livingstone Liam, McCann Freddie, Mousley Dan, Patterson-White Liam, Smeed Will, Southee Tim, Wood Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
Welsh Fire Squad
|Players
|Abell Tom, Bairstow Jonny, Crane Mason, Dale Ajeet, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Chris, Hull Josh, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Payne David, Smith Steve, Walter Paul Ian, Wells Luke, Woakes Chris, Zaib Saif
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet