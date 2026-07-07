Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred 01.08.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 01, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersBethell Jacob, Boult Trent, Clarke Joe, Donald Aneurin, Duckett Ben, Helm Tom, Howell Benny, James Kimber Louis Philip, Livingstone Liam, McCann Freddie, Mousley Dan, Patterson-White Liam, Smeed Will, Southee Tim, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Bairstow Jonny, Crane Mason, Dale Ajeet, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Chris, Hull Josh, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Payne David, Smith Steve, Walter Paul Ian, Wells Luke, Woakes Chris, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet