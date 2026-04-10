Benjamin Garnet Compton

Benjamin Garnet Compton

batsman

Full name:Benjamin Garnet Compton
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches4226
Innings30
Overs8.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs340
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco4.250
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches4226
Innings7725
Not outs90
Runs32191143
Balls Faced72391581
Avg47.3345.72
SR44.4672.29
Fours39091
Fifties1210
Sixies21
Highest217110
Hundreds113

Benjamin Garnet Compton Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes