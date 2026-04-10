International career

Jaskaran Singh, born on 19 September 2002, is a promising English cricketer. He has not yet been called up to the national team, but he has the potential to be selected in the future.

2023: No call-up to the national team yet.

Future: With his growing talent, Jaskaran may be considered for the England team soon.

Jaskaran’s performances continue to improve, and he could earn his place in the national squad in the near future.

Leagues Participation

Jaskaran Singh plays club cricket for Bexley Cricket Club, which competes in the Kent Cricket League.

Domestic career

Jaskaran Singh played his first first-class match for Kent County Cricket Club against Sussex on July 11, 2021, during the County Championship. This opportunity came when some of the regular players had to self-isolate due to COVID-19, and Second XI players were called up. On debut, Jaskaran took four wickets, finishing with figures of 4/51 from 11 overs.

He also plays for Bexley Cricket Club in the Kent Cricket League. Jaskaran has been part of Kent’s age-group teams since he was nine and joined the Kent Cricket Academy in 2021. He played for Kent’s Second XI in 2019 and made his T20 debut for the county on June 21, 2022, during the 2022 T20 Blast.

Jaskaran has spent British winters playing cricket in Australia to improve his skills. In 2021–22, he trained at the Darren Lehmann Academy in Adelaide and played for Northern Districts in grade cricket. During the 2024–25 off-season, he played for Adelaide University and stayed with fast bowler Wes Agar.

He has competed in events like the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 and the T20 Blast 2024.

Records and achievements

Jaskaran Singh has reached several important milestones in his cricket career. He debuted in different formats and took part in notable competitions.

First-Class Debut: Kent vs. Sussex – 11 July 2021

Twenty20 Debut: Kent in the T20 Blast – 21 June 2022

Series Participation: England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024, T20 Blast 2024, and other tournaments.

Personal life

Jaskaran Singh keeps his personal life mostly private. However, some details about his background, finances, and other aspects are available.

Family

Jaskaran Singh was born in Denmark Hill, London, in 2001. He grew up in Kent and went to Wilmington Academy near Dartford.

Finance

In 2025, Jaskaran Singh's estimated net worth is $630,000.

Cars and House

Jaskaran enjoys a comfortable lifestyle, but there are no specific details about his cars or house.

Scandals

Jaskaran Singh has not been involved in any scandals.

Fans

He has 3,000 followers on Instagram.