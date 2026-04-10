International career

Josh Oliver Baker was born on 16 May 2003. He was a talented spin bowler for Worcestershire. He started playing for the club in 2021 and played 47 matches in different formats. During this time, he took 70 wickets.

Josh was well liked by his teammates and fans. He was known for his skill, friendly nature, and hard work. His death on 2 May 2024 shocked the cricket community. Worcestershire shared that Josh was not only a good player but also a kind and warm person who brought energy to the team.

His career was short but showed great promise. Many remember him as a young player with a bright future in English cricket.

In December 2021, Josh was chosen as one of two reserve players for England’s team at the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in the West Indies.

Leagues Participation

Josh Baker did not play in any professional leagues during his career.

Domestic career

Josh Baker was born in Redditch, Worcestershire. He went to Malvern College from 2016 to 2021. He signed a rookie contract with Worcestershire before his first-class debut. His first-class debut came on 11 July 2021. The match was against Warwickshire at Worcester. He played his first List A match on 25 July 2021, also for Worcestershire. This game was against Kent at Worcester. Josh played his first Twenty20 match on 25 May 2022. This was for Worcestershire Rapids in the T20 Blast against Yorkshire at Leeds.

Josh’s last first-class match was against Durham at Kidderminster in April 2024. His last List A game was in August 2023 against Hampshire. He played 47 matches across all formats. He took 70 wickets in these games.

In August 2022, Josh hurt his lower back. This injury stopped him from playing for the rest of that season. On 21 March 2023, he signed a contract to stay with Worcestershire for three years.

Josh was playing for Worcestershire’s second team on 1 May 2024. The next day, on 2 May 2024, he died suddenly. The cause was an unknown heart defect. This news shocked the cricket world.

Worcestershire asked for privacy for Josh’s family. They said they were very sad about the loss. The club decided all players would wear Josh’s number 33 jersey for the rest of the 2024 season. Later, Worcestershire retired the number 33 shirt to honor him.

Josh was known for his friendly nature and hard work. He was a much-loved part of the team. Worcestershire’s chief executive, Ashley Giles, said Josh was more than a player. He was part of their cricket family. Many players and cricket officials sent their thoughts to Josh’s family. They remembered him as a great cricketer and a good person.

Records and achievements

Josh Baker had some important moments in his career. He showed strong skills in cricket.

In July 2023, Baker scored 75 runs in one match against Gloucestershire. This was his highest score.

At the last game of the 2023 season, Baker helped Worcestershire move from the second division to the top division in the County Championship.

Baker played 47 matches in different formats. He took 70 wickets and scored 525 runs during his career.

Personal life

Josh Baker lived a short life but touched many people. His family and fans still remember him with sadness.

Family

In May 2024, Josh’s parents, Paul and Lisa Baker, shared their feelings on social media after his death. They said they felt broken but proud of Josh. He reached many goals before turning 21. The family plans to start the JB33 Foundation. This group will collect money for cricket gear, coaching, and other cricket needs to honor Josh.

Scandals

Josh did not have scandals. His death was the main event.

Fans

Josh had many fans on Twitter. When news of his death came, many wrote sad messages. They sent support to Josh’s family and friends. Cricket players also shared their thoughts. This showed how much Josh meant to the cricket community.

Examples of messages on Twitter:

Michael Vaughan: "This is so sad .. Thoughts with all his family & close friends".

Kevin Pietersen: "Horrific news of this young cricketer leaving the world way too soon! RIP".

Azhar Ali: "Josh was a wonderful and bright boy always had a smile on his face".

Sam Billings: "So sad! Thoughts with his family and Worcester CCC".

England Cricket: "Heart-breaking news. Rest in peace, Josh".

Before his death, Josh had about 9,700 followers on Instagram.